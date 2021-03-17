Big day for vaccine plans in Butler County: Mass clinics at fairgrounds; state announces next phases

As more Ohioans become eligible to take one of the three authorized novel coronavirus vaccines, the Butler County General Health District is holding a pair of mass vaccination clinics this week, according to the Journal-News.

Appointments are being scheduled for today and Friday for eligible Ohioans who live or work in Butler County at two drive-thru clinics at the county fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton.

People can sign up for today’s clinic here and enter the code XYZ12! to schedule a time. For Friday’s clinic, people can sign up here and enter the code dbvdp36 to schedule.

Each day can accommodate 1,500 people. The county health department will then hold mass vaccination clinics at the fairgrounds weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays going forward, officials said.

You can also call 513-887-3130 to schedule an appointment.

The county is also using “strike teams” of medical professionals who are going out into the community to vaccinate those in vulnerable populations. Those are happening at community centers, churches, and other gathering places.

Anyone 50 and older, along with residents with certain medical issues, may sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at any location providing the shots. On Friday, Ohioans 40 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine, and on March 29 all Ohioans 16 and older may be inoculated. Tuesday’s decision follows President Joe Biden’s announcement last week that states need to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1, though it doesn’t mean they will be vaccinated.

Also as of Friday, Ohioans with the following medical conditions regardless of age are eligible for the vaccine: cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, or obesity.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the expansion in the state’s vaccine rollout Tuesday at the state’s first long-term mass vaccination site in Cleveland.

“It’s a moral imperative that we move as quickly as we can to vaccinate all Ohioans who wish to be vaccinated,” he said.

With the state expected to see an increase in vaccine shipments, DeWine said he felt comfortable expanding vaccine eligibility.

The state received 400,000 vaccines this week and is expected to receive another 400,000 next week. The federal government has indicated that during the week of March 29, Ohio will see a “significant increase” in vaccine shipments, DeWine said.

There is also a mass vaccination site planned for today at the Cintas Center at Xavier University. It’s operated by Kroger in partnership with Cincinnati Public Health, Hamilton County Public Health, and the Health Collaborative. The site will offer approximately 10,000 first doses and 10,000 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine can register online by visiting www.kroger.com/rx/covid-vaccine.

Currently, no COVID vaccine has been authorized for children in the United States. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for those 16 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were authorized for ages 18 and older.

As of Monday, one in five Ohioans — or 2,43,893 people — have received at least one dose and,1,422,611 people have finished the vaccine, according to the state health department. Butler County is almost mirroring the state results. As of Tuesday, 17.8 percent, or 68,091 people, have started the inoculation process in Butler County, and 10.8 percent, or 41,315 people, are completely vaccinated.

SIGN UP FOR THE VACCINE

The Butler County General Health District has signups for a pair of mass vaccinations at the Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Avenue. Each drive-thru vaccination clinic can accommodate 1,500 people. Here’s how to sign up: