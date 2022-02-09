Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on multiple charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds was indicted Wednesday for charges related to using his office to help sell his father’s property in West Chester Township.

A Butler County grand jury returned five indictments for bribery and using his office to gain something of value. Three are felonies and two are misdemeanors.

Sheriff Richard Jones began investigating whether Reynolds’ involvement facilitating the sale of his father’s West Chester Township property last summer. Then Attorney General Dave Yost assigned investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to help with the probe. Yost’s office also has assigned a special prosecutor. The situation was referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission.

Reynolds’ father, Raymond, owns 25 acres along Hamilton Mason Road between Mauds Hughes and Cincinnati Dayton roads. The four parcels are valued at $459,370, according to the auditor’s website. The 122-unit senior living development called Red Oaks has received zoning approval from the West Chester trustees, but a major road improvement is needed for it to move forward.

According to email records obtained by our media partner Journal-News, Reynolds asked the county commissioners and trustees from West Chester and Liberty Townships to provide tax increment financing dollars for the $1.1 million road improvement. Some of Reynolds’ emails were sent from his county work email account, which identifies his elected position. He also sent emails from his personal account.

One email from county water and sewer director Martha Shelby to county administrator Judi Boyko said Reynolds contacted her and said the developer was concerned about $862,512 in water capacity fees. The developer wanted to explore special capacity fees for developments targeting older residents.

Reynolds spoke in favor of the Red Oak development that would be built on his father’s land before the West Chester Township Zoning Commission on March 15. There was no mention of a TIF or if public funds might be used, and little discussion about required road improvements.

Reynolds did not speak during the meeting when the trustees granted approval for the development on April 13, 2020. He was in the audience, but met with staff, along with a representative from the developer Treplus Communities, about the potential TIF arrangement on Aug. 9.

Despite looming legal troubles, Reynolds told the Journal-News recently he would not leave office and is running for re-election.

“It’s unfortunate that a local zoning dispute has risen to this level,” Reynolds said. “I look forward to answering the accusations and continuing as auditor. My team and I are doing tremendous work in the office and we’re not going to be distracted by petty politics.”

Reynolds is also facing a civil suit in 18 months when he will defend himself against bribery, ethics violations and interference charges filed by a West Chester Township man. It is unclear whether these allegations were part of the criminal investigation.

Gerald Parks and his daughter sued Reynolds, Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell and Liberty Township last fall alleging bribery, ethics violations and interference in the development on land he owns in Liberty Township. Former township trustee candidate Buck Rumpke was also named in the suit.

The bulk of the lawsuit concerns Parks’ business dealings with Reynolds that allegedly cost Parks to lose out on several potential $1 million-plus sales. But he is also accused of making a $500 campaign contribution to Farrell in exchange for voting against a development on Parks’ land. Farrell and the township filed a motion to dismiss in October and Langer ruled last week the township has sovereign immunity and released it from the litigation. Farrell is still on the hook.

All seven Butler County Common Pleas Court judges recused themselves, so visiting Judge Dennis J. Langer is presiding over the case. He has set a June 5, 2023 jury trial date but did not indicate how many days it could last.

Related News

Butler County RTA suspending some routes due to driver shortages

Catalytic converters stolen from daycare buses