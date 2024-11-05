Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBrown County

Actions

Sheriff: 23-year-old woman shot, killed in Brown County

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police-lights
Posted

ABERDEEN, Ohio — A 23-year-old woman died Monday after a shooting in Brown County, the Brown County Sheriff's Office said.

Aberdeen police were called to an apartment in the 1100 block of Millston Road around 11:12 a.m. for a reported shooting.

The sheriff's office said they found Sarah L. Tucker suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to Meadowview Regional Hospital in Maysville where she was pronounced dead.

Tucker's 23-year-old boyfriend was also at the scene, the sheriff's office said. A 9mm handgun was also recovered.

The sheriff's office did not say if any charges would be brought against the boyfriend, or if they know what led up to the shooting.

The sheriff's office said the shooting is under investigation and additional information will be provided as their investigation continues.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money