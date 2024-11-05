Sheriff: 23-year-old woman shot, killed in Brown County

ABERDEEN, Ohio — A 23-year-old woman died Monday after a shooting in Brown County, the Brown County Sheriff's Office said.

Aberdeen police were called to an apartment in the 1100 block of Millston Road around 11:12 a.m. for a reported shooting.

The sheriff's office said they found Sarah L. Tucker suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to Meadowview Regional Hospital in Maysville where she was pronounced dead.

Tucker's 23-year-old boyfriend was also at the scene, the sheriff's office said. A 9mm handgun was also recovered.

The sheriff's office did not say if any charges would be brought against the boyfriend, or if they know what led up to the shooting.

The sheriff's office said the shooting is under investigation and additional information will be provided as their investigation continues.



