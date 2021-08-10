Troopers: One killed Monday evening in Brown County crash

One person was killed Monday evening in a Brown County crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said around 6:20 p.m. Monday, 18-year-old Harley Craddock was a passenger in a car driving west on New Harmony Shiloh Road in Sterling Township. The car drove off the side of the road before over-correcting and driving into oncoming traffic, striking another vehicle. Craddock died at the scene, according to officials.

First responders transported the driver of the car Craddock was in to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for serious injuries.

First responders also transported two juveniles from the vehicle that was struck to UCMC for minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries as well.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.