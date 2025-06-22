PD: 39-year-old man shot multiple times, killed in Mount Orab; 1 in custody

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Mount Orab, Mount Orab Police said.

Police said the Brown County Communication Center received a 911 call regarding a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Brookshire Way just after 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside the house. When they entered the residence, they found a 39-year-old man shot multiple times. Police said the victim, identified as Gary Teetor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the man outside as 20-year-old Ryan Reinecke, and he was taken into custody and transported to the Brown County Adult Detention Center. According to jail records, Reinecke has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, which is a felony in the first degree. He is being held on no bond, per jail records.

Police said their investigation is still ongoing.