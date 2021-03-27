One person dead, one hospitalized after kayak tipped at Grant Lake

MT. ORAB, Ohio — One man is dead and another was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via Air Care after a kayak tipped at Grant Lake in Brown County, according to dispatch.

Emily Gibney

Officials were called to the lake around 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, after a person in a kayak tipped and fell into the water, dispatch said. Another person nearby who saw the incident jumped into the lake to help. Officials on scene said the two men didn't know each other.

By 8:00 p.m., officials on scene said they'd recovered the body of the man who was missing in the lake.

Officials have not yet announced whether the person who died was the man in the kayak or the man who attempted to help.

The condition of the person taken to UCMC has not been released and officials have not released the identity of the man who died.

Neither of the men involved were wearing life jackets, according to dispatch.