Deputies: Man wanted for deadly shooting in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Oh — A search is underway Friday night for a man who shot and killed another man in Lake Lorelei, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies issued a murder warrant for Jason Metcalfe, 41. Investigators say it started Friday afternoon with a report of a fight involving guns and knives at 243 Schlitz Drive in Lake Lorelei near Fayetteville. That’s where deputies say they found Timothy Vogel, 32, shot and killed inside the home.

According to sheriff deputies, Metcalf shot Vogel in the chest then stole a 2016 White Chevy pick-up truck with Ohio license plate HWF-2481. Deputies believe he was last seen leaving Lake Lorelei and traveling west of State Route 131.

Brown County Sheriff's Office Jason Metcalfe was last seen in this stolen 2016 White Chevy pick-up truck

Deputies say Metcalf should be considered armed and dangerous. They are asking anyone who sees him or the truck to call their local police and report his location.



