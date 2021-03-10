Menu

Multiple crews battle blaze at Brown County scrap yard

Chief: No injuries in fire sparked by car battery
Multiple crews responded to the scene of a large fire at a Brown County scrap yard Tuesday night.
Posted at 10:11 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 23:06:18-05

HAMERSVILLE, Ohio — Multiple crews responded to the scene of a large fire at a Brown County scrap yard Tuesday night.

The fire at D+S Auto Salvage along the 1800 block of OH-125 Tuesday evening was sparked by a car battery, according to Hamersville Fire Chief Dennis Schneider. An excavator was moving scrap when the fire started, he said.

There were no injuries reported in the fire. Eight departments responded to the blaze, Schneider said, and flames had been mostly extinguished by 10:15 p.m.

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene for several hours.

