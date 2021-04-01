Authorities offer up to $5K for information on Ripley Flea Market arson

RIPLEY, Ohio — Authorities are offering up to $5,000 for information about an arson at the Ripley Flea Market building earlier this week.

Ripley firefighters were dispatched to 623 S. 2nd Street Monday evening for a fire at a large commercial building housing the Ripley Flea Market. Firefighters found the wooden steps on the back of the building on fire, which officials believe was set intentionally.

The investigation is being conducted by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office and the Ripley Fire Department.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

