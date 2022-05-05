Watch
1 dead, 1 injured in Brown County crash involving Ford-F350

Police: one driver ran stop sign
Posted at 7:01 AM, May 05, 2022
STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was killed in a Brown County crash Wednesday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said 20-year-old Liam M. McManus, of Williamsburg, was driving his Honda Civic in Sterling Township around 7:15 p.m. when he failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Bradwell West Road and Greenbush West Road. He was struck by a Ford F-350. Police said the force of the impact pushed both vehicles off the road.

McManus was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an OHSP press release. He was wearing his seat belt.

The 38-year-old driver of the pickup truck was not wearing a seat belt but sustained only minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

Police said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The incident is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Georgetown Post.

