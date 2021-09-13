Brown County woman charged with murder, arson linked to February blaze

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Authorities charged the daughter of a woman pulled from a burning home in February with her mother's death.

Brown County Drug & Major Crimes Task Force arrested and charged Alisha Marie Lang, 27, with murder and four counts of aggravated arson.

RELATED: Neighbors, off-duty firefighter rescue woman from burning house in Georgetown

Lang is currently being held without bond at the Brown County Jail.

The charges and arrest resulted from a joint investigation by the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force and the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office into a fire that broke out at 321 W. Cherry St. in Georgetown, Ohio, on Feb. 2.

Neighbors and first responders rescued Beth Lang, 53, from her home. She suffered from significant burns and smoke inhalation.

First responders transported Beth Lang to an area hospital where she died from injuries on Feb. 14.

Authorities arrested Alisha Lang on Monday.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office provided a special prosecutor for the case. The Brown County Sheriff's Office and Georgetown Police Department also assisted in the investigation.