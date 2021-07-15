Remnants of Brood X cicadas still hanging around in Tri-State yards

The Brood X cicadas aren’t flying around anymore, but take a closer look and there are still signs of them hanging around.

Before they died off, female cicadas laid their eggs within tree branches. This is a process called tree-flagging, where the eggs in the branches turn clusters of leaves brown. With all the rain in the Tri-State this summer, branches with these clusters may break more easily as well.

Dr. Gene Kristky, Dean of Behavioral and Natural Sciences, said there is a silver lining to this eyesore.

"Whenever you go in and prune those excess branches, the tree responds by actually producing more lush growth the following year,” Kristky said. “While the trees look a little ugly this year, they should look spectacular next year."

Kristky said he’s seen a lot of this tree-flagging on the west side in Delhi, Westwood and Finneytown and on the east side in Indian Hill. Tree-flagging is most prevalent in oak trees and doesn’t hurt them in the long run and is actually a natural pruning process.

One more tip from Dr. Kristky: Don’t sit under an oak that has evidence of these brown clusters. The oak itch mite feeds on cicada eggs and can bite.

