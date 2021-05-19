GUIDE: Everything you need to know about Brood X's 2021 cicada emergence

With Monday's rainy weather followed by warmer temperatures throughout the rest of the week, the 2021 cicada Brood X's arrival is imminent.

Some areas of the Tri-State are already seeing cicadas emerging and molting, while other parts of the region are still waiting for the shoe to drop.

FULL COVERAGE: Brood X cicadas arrive in the Tri-State

Here some frequently asked questions about the oncoming swarm about to sweep the Midwest:

1. When will they arrive?

Depending on where you live, they may already be crawling up from the ground.

WCPO already has begun receiving photos from viewers finding cicadas beginning to buzz around their neighborhoods.

GALLERY: Submit your cicada photos here

Michael George, a senior naturalist with the Cincinnati Parks Board, said Monday's soggy weather might be just the push the emerging insects need to crawl their way to the surface.

For most of the region, George said Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday is when the cicadas will start emerging en masse.

"Definitely by Thursday evening," he said.

2. How long will they stick around?

Cicadas will emerge in phases throughout the summer, but, once above ground, they only live for a matter of weeks.

According to the Cincinnati Zoo, all cicadas should have emerged and gone through their full, above-ground lifecycle by Labor Day.

3. Where do cicadas tend emerge?

According to the Washington Post, Brood X may show up in parts of 15 states, ranging from Pennsylvania to northern Georgia and as far west as eastern Illinois.

Once above ground, cicadas will seek out trees in order to use their bark and sap to lay eggs.

4. Do cicadas pose any risk?

Despite their volume, generally, cicadas are harmless to animals and humans.

Due to their reproductive process, though, they could pose a risk to some trees in the yard or nearby park or forest.

"In areas of high concentrations of cicadas, they can cause cosmetic damage to trees when they lay their eggs on young tree branches," according to the Cincinnati Zoo's website.

RELATED: Cicadas volume could pose challenges for people with sensory issues

5. How can I protect my yard or trees?

Local nursery owner Mike Benken's first tip is to skip the bug spray: It will harm you -- and potentially your pets, who might be tempted to eat the bugs -- more than the cicadas.

And forget about spreading grub killer, which some homeowners have done in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Cicada-stopping products that do and don't work

For WCPO's full coverage of Brood X's 2021 emergence, click or tap here.