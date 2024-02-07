Watch Now
Woman arrested, charged with stealing over $10k from athletic booster club in NKY

Posted at 12:09 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 12:10:48-05

FLORENCE, Ky. — A woman has been arrested and charged for stealing a large sum of money from an athletics booster club in Northern Kentucky, according to court documents.

Court records show Sarah Helmuth was indicted on one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition. Her indictment documents say she "knowingly and unlawfully exercised control over the moveable property of Spirit Athletics Booster, Inc. valued at over $10,000."

The indictment was filed on January 9.

Spirit Athletics' website and social media pages show the organization has locations throughout Ohio and Kentucky offering cheerleading, tumbling, dance and other fitness programs for children. The indictment for Helmuth was filed in Boone County, though it doesn't say which Spirit Athletics booster from which she is accused of stealing.

