Boone County officials search for missing 18-year-old from Union

Provided by the Boone County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:40 PM, Mar 20, 2023
UNION, Ky. — Officials in Boone County are searching for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen Friday, March 17.

Ally G. Hopper is believed to have left her Union home early that morning without a phone but with a bag of clothes and a white Maltese dog named Noel. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Hopper is without her prescribed medication.

Hopper, who is described as 5-foot-1 and 130 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and scars on her arms and legs, was last seen wearing a St. Patrick's Day shirt and possibly pearl jewelry. She does not have a car but officials said she could go to the Covington area.

Anyone with information on Hopper's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

