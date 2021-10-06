Watch
NewsLocal NewsBoone CountyUnion Township

Actions

Two found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Union Township Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
Emily Gibney
Screen Shot 2021-10-06 at 7.38.16 PM.jpg
Posted at 7:40 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 19:40:29-04

UNION TWP. — Two people were found dead of an apparent murder-suicide in a vehicle off the side of Glen Este-Withamsville Rd. in Union Township Tuesday night.

Police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Glen Este-Withamsville Rd. near Shayler Rd. Tuesday night around 7:17 p.m. for reports of a vehicle off the road.

When they arrived, police discovered 33-year-old Jeneriliz Isa Mary Hernandez, of Batavia, and 36-year-old Billy Rodriguez-Albaladejo, of Batavia, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said their investigation leads them to believe Rodriguez-Albaladejo shot Hernandez and then himself, but the investigation is still ongoing. They are officially investigating the incident as a homicide-suicide, however.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.