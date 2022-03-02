Watch
Total Quality Logistics expanding, hiring 1,000 new employees

Posted at 6:25 PM, Mar 02, 2022
CINCINNATI — Total Quality Logistics announced on Wednesday they will invest $78 million to expand its Union Township headquarters.

The company plans to hire 1,000 new employees as part of the expansion, according to a press release.

The job openings will be for technology, sales, operations, human resources, finance, accounting and marketing roles.

Since 2019, the company has expanded twice prior, the press release said.

Citing REDI Cincinnati, TQL's press release said the newest expansion is the second largest headquarter expansion in the region's history.

