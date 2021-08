UNION, Ky. — A Union man stands charged with rape and sexual abuse after a series of attacks in August 2020, according to Boone County deputies.

Deputies said Timothy Schroeder, 37, confessed to the crimes after the victim contacted police.

He stands charged with one count of rape and four counts of sexual abuse.

Schroeder is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on $500,000 cash bond.