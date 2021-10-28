Watch
Two teens killed in Hebron crash

Contributed Photo/Boone County Sheriff's Office.
A crash involving a 2002 PT Cruiser left two teens dead on Tanner Road in Hebron, Kentucky. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Oct 28, 2021
HEBRON, Ky. — Two people are dead after a crash on Tanner Road in Hebron early on Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a 2002 PT Cruiser operated by a 16-year-old driver and occupied by three passengers lost control, went left of center while traveling east and struck two unoccupied vehicles on a residential driveway. The accident happened around 3 a.m.

The front seat passenger, Raygan Booth, 18, of Walton, and the right rear passenger, Nikki Overbrook, 14, of Independence, were pronounced dead at the scene. The left rear passenger, Trey Underwood, 18, of Hebron, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was flown by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The driver was also injured and taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.

The crash remains under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

