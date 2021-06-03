Sheriff: Driver fatally shot passenger on I-71/75

VERONA, Ky. — Boone County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a driver allegedly shot and killed his passenger while on Interstate 71/75 Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of a man shot inside a moving vehicle at 8:30 a.m. Thursday after the driver of the vehicle called 911 and told dispatchers he shot his passenger.

Dispatchers instructed the driver to take the Verona exit off southbound I-71 and pull into a nearby gas station. Deputies were waiting for the vehicle at the gas station, and they took the driver into custody without incident.

The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are interviewing the suspect and are withholding his name during their investigation. Police are also attempting to positively identify the victim and notify his family.

The sheriff's office said there were no other passengers in the vehicle and no other reported injuries.