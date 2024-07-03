NKY Health Department issues drug overdose alert in Boone County after 17 suspected nonfatal overdoses

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A drug overdose alert has been issued in Boone County, the Northern Kentucky Health Department announced Wednesday.

The alert has been issued after 17 nonfatal suspected overdoses were reported between June 25 to July 1, the health department said.

"This represents an unusually high number of suspect nonfatal drug overdose encounters," the health department said. "People who use drugs in or around this area should take caution to protect themselves."

The health department gave multiple tips for those who use or are around drugs:



Always keep naloxone on hand and administer if an overdose is suspected.

Call 911 if you suspect an overdose

Don't use drugs alone.

Check in on friends, family members, neighbors and others.

Naloxone is available in multiple locations throughout Northern Kentucky via the health department's county health centers. Anyone who receives a naloxone kit will also receive a 10 to 15 minute training from a nurse on how to correctly administer it. You can click here for more information on how to obtain naloxone and other harm reduction supplies.

There are other resources in Northern Kentucky and online, including the overdose prevention lifeline, which can be reached at 877-696-1996.

If you or someone you know needs help with substance abuse, you can click here for available treatment and recovery options in Kentucky.