Watch
NewsLocal NewsBoone County

Actions

NKY: Crews battle freezing temps while tackling house fire

Frozen fire hydrant was issue for firefighters
items.[0].image.alt
Adam Schrand
Union Ky structure fire.JPG
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 07:49:25-05

UNION, Ky. — Fire crews responded to a structure fire on 10573 Sedco Drive in Union, Ky., on Friday morning.

Crews from multiple jurisdictions fought the blaze and the cold conditions, which complicated their effort to fight the fire. Fire departments brought in tanker trucks full of water because a fire hydrant across the street was frozen. While crews fought blaze, some were trying to fix the hydrant.

According to a resident of the home, the fire started at around 5 a.m. He said he was woken by a neighbor who was hitting the door and ringing the door bell because the house was on fire. Three people were inside but all made it out safely.

The owner of the house tried putting the fire out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.