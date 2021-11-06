Man facing manslaughter, drug charges after investigation into drug-related death

A man is facing charges in connection to another man's drug-related death in Boone County last week.

Police said an investigation revealed the death of 30-year-old Robert Dedden of Hebron was drug-related.

Dedden was in recent contact with Dominic Jackson, 29, from Cinicinnati about purchasing fentanyl. Deputies posed as Dedden on social media and reached out to Jackson to purchase more fentanyl. Officials said Jackson agreed to meet.

According to police, Jackson was seen Friday night in the area of Dedden's home and left the fentanyl in Dedden's vehicle in exchange for cash.

Deputies pulled over Jackson and placed him under arrest.

Inside the vehicle was 29-year-old Shalinda Thomas and three children under the age of 10, police said. Thomas has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a minor and unlawful transaction with a minor under 16.

Police charged Jackson with second-degree manslaughter, unlawful transaction with a minor under 16, trafficking in a controlled substance and other traffic violations.

Both were taken to the Boone County Jail and are being held without bond.