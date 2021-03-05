Worker injured at CVG airport Friday

HEBRON, Ky. — A worker was injured at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Friday afternoon, according to an airport spokesperson.

CVG first responders were called to the scene of an unspecified workplace injury, Communications Manager Mindy Kershner confirmed to WCPO.

The worker's current condition is unknown. Kershner could not confirm where at CVG the incident happened.

In February 2020, ironworker Loren Shoemake was killed in an accident at the construction site for Amazon's air hub at CVG.