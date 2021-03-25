United Airlines bringing four new nonstop flights to CVG

HEBRON, Ky. — Starting in May, United Airlines will be flying nonstop flights out of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to four vacation destinations.

CVG officials announced Thursday that United Airlines will be offering twice-weekly flights to Portland, Maine (PWM), Pensacola, Florida (PNS) and to Hilton Head Island (HHH) and Charleston, South Carolina (CHS).

“We are pleased United is expanding its number of nonstop destinations from CVG,” Candace McGraw, CVG's chief executive officer, said. "United is making it more convenient and comfortable than ever to reach these highly desirable vacation spots.”

United Airlines will start these flights on May 27 and 28.