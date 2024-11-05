Sheriff: Man arrested at Boone County polling station for 'disorderly and disruptive' behavior

HEBRON, Ky. — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a polling station in Hebron for "disorderly and disruptive" behavior toward voters, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said poll workers reported the man just after 1 p.m. at the Hebron polling station at Thornwilde Elementary.

When deputies arrived they discovered the man who was being disruptive was intoxicated and had a plastic water bottle filled with vodka on him.

Deputies found the man attempting to fill out his ballot before he tried to leave the polling station with it, which is illegal, according to the sheriff's office. The man told deputies that he was "upset" and "didn't think he would cast his ballot."

The sheriff's office said the man was first upset that he was asked to verify his address and only gave poll workers a PO box. After poll workers calmed him, the man began yelling "let's vote" in line and was further disruptive, the sheriff's office said.

The man was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place and removing/tampering with a ballot.