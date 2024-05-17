Watch Now
I-275 WB exit ramp to CVG Airport to temporarily shut down for construction

Posted at 1:10 PM, May 17, 2024
HEBRON, Ky. — The westbound I-275 exit ramp to CVG Airport will temporarily shut down Sunday in Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced.

KYTC said Exit 4B to KY 212 (Terminal Drive), which is at the 4.0 mile point, will shut down beginning at 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 19. The closure will be in place until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 20.

KYTC said the timing of the closure may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur, so drivers should be prepared to take an alternate route.

For those needing to get to CVG Airport from westbound I-275 during the closure, KYTC encourages drivers to take Exit 2 to KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) to KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) westbound to KY 212 (Terminal Drive).

KYTC said message boards along the interstate are also warning of the upcoming closure.

The temporary closure is due to construction. KYTC said contractors will be applying a high-friction treatment to the roadway, which once complete will help motorists maintain better control in both dry and wet conditions.

The construction work at the exit is part of the ongoing diamond grinding project on I-275 between the Boone/Kenton County line to west of the KY 237 (Hebron) Exit, KYTC said.

