Suspect who struck Indiana officer, cruiser leads authorities on chase ending in Florence, Kentucky

A CHASE THAT STARTED IN DEARBORN COUNTY, Indiana — A chase that started in Dearborn County, Indiana, crossed state lines and ended in a Boone County neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Dearborn County deputies received a report of a vehicle striking another deputy and a police cruiser during a traffic stop shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to their report. They located and pursued the vehicle to Cayton Road in Florence, Kentucky, where it "became disabled," they wrote.

The driver, 35-year-old Jonathan Bingham, fled into a wooded area but was discovered hiding in a field and arrested after a short foot chase.

Bingham now faces charges in two states. He has outstanding felony warrants in Indiana for probation violation and possession of narcotic equipment. In Kentucky, he stands charged with criminal mischief, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, operating a vehicle on an expired license and fleeing/evading police on foot.

Deputies said Bingham is being held in the Boone County Jail as he awaits extradition to Indiana.