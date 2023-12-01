Watch Now
Police: 2 dead after murder-suicide in Florence

Posted at 4:00 PM, Dec 01, 2023
FLORENCE, Ky. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Thursday in Florence, Florence police said.

Around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a home on Tee Street after two unresponsive people were found by a family member. Officers found 73-year-old Carole Fetters lying dead in the home with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said they then found 75-year-old George Fetters, the victim's husband, dead inside a vehicle in the home's garage after apparently carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police did not say if there was any apparent motive as to why Fetters would shoot his wife, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 859-371-1234.

