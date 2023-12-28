Watch Now
Pedestrian hit, killed in early morning crash in Florence

florence pedestrian hit killed.JPG
Adam Schrand
Posted at 5:50 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 05:50:32-05

FLORENCE, Ky. — A person was hit and killed in a crash in the early morning hours Thursday morning, according to Florence police.

Florence police said they were called to Houston Road, just south of Merchants Street, at around 12:29 a.m. Thursday morning. When they arrived, they said they learned 65-year-old Carl Ickes, of Commerce Township, Michigan, was hit while crossing Houston Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling south on Houston Road in the left lane as Ickes was crossing Houston Road; the driver was not able to stop and hit Ickes, police said.

The driver was not injured in the crash, police said. Florence police did not say who was at fault for the crash, or whether any charges would be filed.

