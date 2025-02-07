NKY’s first medical cannabis dispensary could be in Boone County

FLORENCE, Ky. — Bluegrass Cannacare is set to become one of Northern Kentucky’s first medical cannabis dispensaries.

The Boone County Planning Commission hosted a public hearing for a zoning map amendment for a .35-acre parcel of land at 6809 Burlington Pike in Florence. Bluegrass Cannacare LLC, the party behind the amendment request, wants to change the parcel’s zoning designation from Commercial Two to Commercial Services.

Currently, the property houses a vacant 1,600 square feet Cricket Wireless building with three drive-thru lanes. If the zone change amendment is approved, it will be the first in Boone County to have a medical cannabis dispensary.

“The concept plan is to use the existing building as is, no changes to the site, no changes to the building, other than some cleanup and obviously new signage at that time, future use of the existing drive-thru service lanes,” Boone County Zoning Administrator Michael Schwartz said. “The submittal meets the requirements of the zoning regulations.”

During the meeting, representatives from the planning commission and Bluegrass Cannacare discussed the details behind the dispensary.

“We’re looking to run this business as a pharmacy, not some type of marijuana-related business,” Bluegrass Cannacare representative Jason Coulter said. “We want to be very professional.”

The dispensary will only be accessible through the front door. Upon entrance, customers will be greeted by a receptionist who will check the validity of their medical cannabis card. After that, Coulter said a security guard will let the customer into the building.

Jay Armstrong, owner of Dripwell Vapors in Fort Wright, will become the general manager of Bluegrass Cannacare upon its opening. He told the planning commission that the business owners plan to be a “responsible voice” for the industry statewide.

“Part of the reason that we want to be in the cannabis space is because we believe that cannabis – medical or recreational – doesn’t matter, requires a responsible voice, and we plan on being that responsible voice,” Armstrong said.

Throughout 2024, Northern Kentucky counties and cities passed regulations dictating whether medical cannabis businesses would be permitted within their jurisdiction. Kentucky state law required each town to craft zoning regulations allowing or prohibiting the operation of medical cannabis businesses. Operating a medical cannabis business became legal in Kentucky on January 1.

In September, Boone County passed medical cannabis business zoning regulations recommended by the planning commission. These standards apply to various zoning designations, such as Agricultural, Commercial, Office, Industrial, Public Facilities, Airport, Walton Downtown District, Union Commercial, Union Town Center Zone, Graves Road Commercial, and Graves Road Business District.

Boone County’s proposed specific use standards require that:



Cannabis businesses shall only take place in an enclosed, locked facility.

Cannabis businesses shall not be located within 1,000 feet of an existing elementary or secondary school or a daycare center.

Cannabis businesses shall not be located within 500 feet of a public park or playground.

Cannabis businesses shall not be located within 500 feet of a religious assembly facility.

Cannabis businesses shall not be located within 500 feet of a sexually oriented business.

A dispensary shall not be located within 1,000 feet of an existing dispensary.

Medical cannabis business licenses were distributed by a lottery system. There were 334 applications for a medical cannabis business license.Besides Bluegrass Cannacare, three other Northern Kentucky businesses were granted licenses, including Yellow Flowers, LLC in Erlanger, Nicole Tirella in Alexandria and Green Grass Cannabis, LLC in Erlanger.

As of now, there is no reported timeline for Bluegrass Cannacare’s opening.

Bluegrass Cannacare’s zone change amendment will be vetted by the planning commission’s Zone Change subcommittee on February 19 at 5 p.m.

