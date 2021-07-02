Kentucky State Police investigate officers' fatal shooting of Florence suspect

FLORENCE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating law enforcement officers' fatal shooting of a man in Florence, Kentucky, on June 30.

According to a news release, U.S. Marshals attempted to execute multiple arrest warrants on a suspect located inside a home on Garden Drive.

The subject fired his weapon at the Marshals and continued to brandish a firearm throughout their brief standoff.

Law enforcement — the release does not specify which entity they worked for — shot the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were harmed during the altercation.

Officials have not publicized the man's name or the crimes of which he was suspect.