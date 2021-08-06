Watch
Florence police searching for missing woman with dementia

Courtesy, Florence Police Department
Vicki Lower missing Florence woman
Posted at 11:22 PM, Aug 05, 2021
FLORENCE, Ky. — The Florence Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman with dementia.

Vicki Lower, 78, was last seen at her residence at the Champion Club Apartments in Florence at 5:30 p.m.

She left her residence on foot and headed in an unknown direction.

Lower is 5 foot 3 and weighs 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing black and white shorts and a yellow shirt.

Anyone with information on the location of Vicki Lower should notify the Boone County authorities at 859-371-1234.

