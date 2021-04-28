Dozens displaced, eight taken to hospital after Wednesday morning apartment fire in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — A fire at a Florence apartment complex Wednesday morning at least 70 people without a home and sent eight others to the hospital, according to officials.

Crews with the Florence Fire Department were called to the Champion Club Apartments on Parkland Place around 1:45 a.m. for a fire. When crews arrived on scene, they saw flames coming from the roof of the apartments.

Some firefighters used ladders to rescue people from their apartments while others worked to put the flames out. The fire chief at the scene also said some residents jumped from their apartments to the grass below in order to escape the fire.

"I seen one person that was laying on the ground that they were taken care of," resident Donnie Tate said. "There was a couple of people that was traveling through the building, screaming and knocking on doors to let everybody know..."

The condition of the eight people who were injured in the fire is unknown at this time. The Red Cross is now on scene to help residents who were displaced from their homes.

Officials said the fire is now under control, but they are still investigating what caused the fire.