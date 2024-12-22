Sheriff: 17-year-old arrested for shooting man during drug deal in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — A 17-year-old is in custody after he allegedly shot a man during a drug deal in Burlington, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the 3100 block of Featherstone Drive for a shots fired call just after 10 p.m. Saturday. There, deputies found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound, as well as a 16-year-old witness.

The sheriff's office said the 18-year-old and 16-year-old met the 17-year-old suspect at the location for a drug deal. During the drug deal, a dispute ensued before the 17-year-old fired multiple shots from his vehicle.

The 18-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the forearm, and he was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.

After identifying the suspect, detectives executed a search warrant at his home, the sheriff's office said. The 17-year-old was taken into custody, and detectives found the handgun used in the shooting buried in the backyard. The sheriff's office said marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were obtained too.

The 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a minor and trafficking marijuana. He is currently being held at the Campbell County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.