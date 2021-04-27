Burlington man charged with rape of an 11-year-old

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Authorities in Boone County have arrested a Burlington man accused of having "sexual contact" with an 11-year-old, and police believe there could be more victims.

Boone County Sheriff's Office detectives received the report of alleged sexual contact between an adult and a child Friday.

Their investigation resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Justin Radcliff, who "made admissions regarding the allegation," police wrote in a news release Tuesday. Radcliff also told investigators he knew the victim and tried to convince them not to tell anyone about the sexual contact.

Radcliff stands charged with one count of first degree rape of a victim under 12 and is lodged at the Boone County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.

"The reason we are now releasing information regarding this arrest is that we have a strong belief that there could be more victims," wrote a sheriff's office spokesman Tuesday.

WCPO is using Radcliff's image because police believe there may be additional victims.


