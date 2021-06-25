Boone County jury deadlocked on two charges, finds Walter not guilty on one count of sodomy

BURLINGTON, Ky. — A Boone County jury found Jacob Walter not guilty of one count of sodomy in the first degree, but were deadlocked and unable to come to a verdict on a second charge of sodomy in the first degree or the charge of rape.

Walter was arrested in 2018 after he pinned a woman down and raped her until she bled, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

According to court documents, the 7-foot-tall, 300-pound Walter held the victim down, choked her and ignored her pleas to stop, leaving her bruised and bleeding by the time her mother called police.

"Walter dismissed the victim by laughing at her and telling her that she would be fine," Sgt. Philip Ridgell wrote in a release.

Walter registered as a juvenile sex offender authorities said he committed just weeks before his 18th birthday.

The victim in that case told investigators that Walter ignored her telling him to stop sexual intercourse. She later recorded a phone call in which he admitted to doing it despite her requests to stop, according to court records. A judge ordered Walter to remain in community placement with the Department of Juvenile Justice for a maximum of three years after that case.