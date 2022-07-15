Boone County boosts emergency dispatcher pay to combat turnover

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Boone County emergency dispatchers recently received a pay raise bumping the minimum hourly wage to $24 per hour.

Last month, dispatchers made around $19 an hour. Now all dispatchers make $3.50 more per hour, and supervisors received a $4 hourly raise. There are even more pay increases for people working second and third shifts – all in an effort to increase retention and fill open positions.

The Boone County Fiscal Court unanimously approved raises for dispatchers during its regular meeting this week. The increase will cost the county an additional $340,000 annually, and the change comes in addition to the 6% cost of living increase all county employees received to compensate for inflation.

County Administrator Jeff Earlywine said the increase is “an aggressive move” by the county in response to 10 open positions in dispatch and feedback from exit interviews.

“Like a lot of other employers, we’re always wanting to keep our ear to the ground and listen to our employees. And while that may not be the only reason, we knew that pay was a primary factor,” he said.

According to Earlywine, the county tried other approaches but ultimately determined that raises would produce the outcome they need.

Dispatch isn’t the only department feeling the impacts of a slow workforce right now. Boone County is hosting a series of job fairs in an effort to fill “over a dozen” open positions at the jail.

Earlywine added that being a dispatcher is “a stressful job” and there is never a day when the dispatch center is empty for a holiday or weekend. Training for dispatchers takes between six and eight months, but Earlywine said it’s also one of the most rewarding positions.

The job description for dispatch and application can be found on the county’s website.

This story originally appeared on LINK NKY. Click HERE for more.

