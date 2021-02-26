Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsBoone County

Actions

Boone Co. judge enters injunction allowing return to 5-day, in-person school on March 22

items.[0].image.alt
Stock image
gavel.jpg
Posted at 9:50 PM, Feb 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-25 21:50:09-05

BURLINGTON, Ky. — A Boone County judge indicated Thursday he was entering an injunction allowing a return to 5-day-a-week in-person school for the county’s children March 22.

The judge said he would reserve a ruling on whether the lawsuit can achieve class-action status pending an appeal to the Kentucky Supreme Court by the defendant, the Boone County School District. Making this lawsuit eligible for class-action status would open the door to a return to five-day-a-week in-person school for students across the state.

Aaron Gillum and his attorney, Chris Wiest, joined other parents in Boone County in filing a lawsuit against the Boone County board of education and the district superintendent, claiming the district must reopen for full-time, in-person teaching.

Currently, 165 of 171 Kentucky school districts have already resumed in-person learning in some form.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced an executive order recommending school districts resume or expand in-person instruction Monday or seven days after educators receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beshear emphasized Tuesday that returning to in-person learning is still a local decision, and that the executive order is a recommendation.

To safely expand in-person learning, schools should consider universal masking, spacing students apart, offering a virtual option for students, evaluating school ventilation systems and reviewing Kentucky's COVID-19 incidence rate map to plan extra activities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter now! See complete rules.

Enter now! See complete rules.