Boone County Sheriff announces retirement amid Parkinson's battle

BOONE COUNTY, Kentucky — The Boone County Sheriff has announced he's retiring after 27 years serving as the county's sheriff.

Sheriff Michael Helmig released a letter to the community Thursday announcing his retirement, citing his continued battle against Parkinson's disease.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Parkinson's is a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time. Helmig said that, although he was given a clean bill of health to continue his service as sheriff when he was initially diagnosed two years ago, his condition has continued to decline "and is preventing me from effectively performing my duties as sheriff."

Helmig's last day as the Boone County Sheriff will be on April 15, 2025. Helmig said he's staying on to ensure there would be no unnecessary interruption of 2024 tax collection processes.

"It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve as your sheriff and I am forever grateful in your trust," Helmig wrote in the letter.

Helmig became the Boone County Sheriff on May 20, 1997 after the previous sheriff, Ron Kenner, passed away suddenly three years into his inaugural term.

Helmig has been a sheriff's deputy with Boone County since 1982.

