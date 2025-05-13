Big Blitz: Northern Kentucky nonprofit raising money to feed the community

FLORENCE — Kentucky nonprofits are racing against time to secure the funding needed to sustain their programs in the coming weeks, months and throughout the year.

Kentucky Gives Day is a 24-hour fundraising campaign aimed at raising awareness for nonprofit organizations and generating funds for their missions.

Master Provisions, based in Florence, hopes to raise $10,000 in a single day.

Master Provisions specializes in rescuing food that is safe to eat but may be mislabeled or improperly packaged. By preventing these items from heading to the landfill, they provide food to 220 partner organizations across the Tri-State area, including churches, schools, food pantries and senior homes.

John Eytchison shared that Master Provisions, despite federal budget cuts, hasn't felt the impact as they don’t receive federal funding.

But he does think donations often fluctuate with the economy, leading to dips when individuals have less disposable income.

As summer approaches, the dip in donations becomes particularly challenging.

“They’re just wondering where their next meal is going to come from,” Eytchison said.

Eytchison explained there is growing concern for meals when children are out of school for the summer.

See how you can make a difference below:

Big Blitz: KY nonprofit raising money to feed the community

Master Provisions can feed two people for every $1 donated.

This Kentucky Gives Day, they have a matching donor, meaning that a $25 contribution will effectively become a $50 donation, enough to provide 100 meals.

Throughout the day, prizes will be awarded to some of the 310 nonprofits participating across the Commonwealth.

Check out the full list of participating organizations, check out the websites to find an NKY nonprofit you'd love to support.