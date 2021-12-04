Watch
Bicyclist killed following hit and run in College Hill

Police looking for driver
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist early Saturday morning in College Hill.

Investigators said the hit and run happened on 1306 West North Bend Rd. near the intersection of Edwood Avenue.

The bicyclist was taken to UC Medical Center, but died a short time later, police said.

There is no description of the car or the driver who hit the victim.

If you saw anything, call Crime Stoppers at 1-513-352-3040.

West North Bend Road was closed between Lantana Ave and Edwood Ave until 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

