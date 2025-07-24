ATF offering $7,500 reward for info on West End mass shooting that killed 11-year-old boy

CINCINNATI — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has increased a reward for information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in a West End mass shooting that killed 11-year-old Domonic Davis and wounded five more — four of them children.

The shooting happened over a year ago, on Nov. 3, 2023.

The ATF has increased the reward being offered from $5,000 to $7,500 for information. The person or persons who fired the shots that killed Davis that day have never been arrested for the shooting.

Hear from Domonic's father, who has pleaded for someone to come forward in his son's case:

Father of 11-year-old shot, killed pleads for someone to come forward

Davis was killed after someone in a dark sedan fired 22 shots into a crowd of adults and children playing near Laurel Playground in the West End.

Bullets also hit and wounded a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 53-year-old woman. Three of the injured victims were taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital while two were taken to UC Medical Center.

Last year, the City of Cinicnnati designated a portion of Linn Street at Derrick Turnbow Avenue "Domonic Davis Way" to honor the 11-year-old and memorialize him.

Watch family and city leaders speak about Domonic as they honor him:

Street renamed in honor of 11-year-old boy killed in West End mass shooting

"We have to do better as a community and stop this gun violence," said Domonic's father, Issac Davis.

Domonic was a student at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy. Another child wounded in the shooting attended the same school, while the other three children wounded attend schools within Cincinnati Public Schools.

The investigation by CPD's Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542. Anyone with information can also contact the ATF at 1.888.ATF.TIPS (283.8477).