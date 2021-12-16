Amazon same-day delivery rolls out in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Amazon is rolling out same-day delivery to Cincinnati - a service that can deliver millions of items to Prime members' doorsteps in just hours.

So if you are a procrastinating gift-giver around the holidays, you can still buy many gifts the week leading up to Christmas.

Amazon said in a press release Thursday that up to 3 million items could be delivered in as fast as five hours to Cincinnati beginning this month.

You can tell the items that can be delivered on the same day with the categories marked "Today by" and "Overnight by". You can also choose a customized delivery window. You do have to be a Prime member to get the fast delivery.

Amazon says it is able to offer the service thanks to a new mini-fulfillment center in Springdale. The center is roughly a tenth of the size of a regular fulfillment center, at about 100,000 square feet.

The company says the facility hires "hundreds" of full-time and part-time workers, plus Amazon flex drivers, who have the option to choose their schedule.

Amazon also says the faster speeds help lower carbon emissions as part of the company's Climate Pledge to be net-zero carbon by 2040.