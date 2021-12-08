Air National Guard performing exercises over Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — If you are hearing strange sounds or seeing fighter jets in close proximity to other aircraft in Middletown Wednesday morning, do not be alarmed — it is the 180th Fighter Wing performing training exercises.

A news release from the Ohio Air National Guard said the exercises will be from 8-11 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said those living in Delaware and Middletown may see or hear fighter jets in close proximity to civilian air patrol aircraft, which are taking the role of "track of interest."

According to the Ohio Air National Guard, track of interest, or TOI, are aircraft that are identified as a potential threat.

The purpose of the exercises, the release said, is to train for coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, the Federal Aviation Administration and the 180th Fighter Wing.

These exercises are conducted on a routine basis as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command's Operation Noble Eagle, which began after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

While the training exercises are scheduled for this morning, the training flights could be relocated, delayed or canceled due to bad weather, the release said.