Person arrested in Butler Co. after Adams Co. man found dead in home Tuesday night

A person was arrested in Butler County after police responded to reports of a dead body in a home in Adams County Tuesday night, according to officials.

Officials with the Adams County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on State Route 781 Tuesday around 10 p.m. for reports of a dead body. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the body of a middle-aged man, and deputies on scene determined this was a homicide.

Later, a person of interest in this case was arrested by the Trenton Police Department in Butler County.

The identity of both the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Butler County Sheriff's Office are helping the Adams County Sheriff's Office in this investigation.