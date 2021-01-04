Adams Co. officials rescue animals from 'hoarding case'

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — More than a dozen animals were rescued from what Adams County officials are calling a "hoarding case."

Officials with the Adams County Dog Warden said the animals, including dogs and chickens, were found in a mobile home over the weekend after the owner of the mobile home died. Once the dog warden found the animals though, they called the Humane Society for help.

Jessica Huxmann with the Humane Society of Adams County said the smell of ammonia and urine made it nearly impossible for first responders to breathe inside the home.

Inside of the home, trash was piled almost five feet high, some animals stood in between eight and 12 inches of what officials believe to be newspapers and feces and three malnourished chihuahuas roamed freely. Outside of the home, three sick puppies were found.

Many of the animals are going to the veterinarian on Monday to get caught up on their shots and to assess their overall health. Despite their living conditions, many of the dogs are said to be friendly towards people.

Huxmann said the Humane Society offers help for pet owners to prevent situations like this from happening.

"There are organizations that can help," Huxmann said. "We offer free food for folks that are struggling to feed a pet. If they need to rehome a pet, there are organizations like ours that can help rehome a pet."

If you are interested in fostering some of these animals once they are cleared to be fostered, or if you would like to donate to help with their veterinarian fees, please contact the Humane Society of Adams County.