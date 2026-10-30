Adams County sheriff's deputy shot

A deputy with the Adams County Sheriff's Office was shot in Liberty Township in Adams County Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
#BREAKING Adams County Sheriff's office tells me a deputy has been shot in Liberty Township. They could not tell me the status of the officer, but we have crews on the way. We will be updating throughout the night @WCPO.com and on Good Morning TriState.— Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) October 30, 2026