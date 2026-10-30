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Adams County sheriff's deputy shot

adams county sheriffs office ohio.jpg
courtesy
Adams County Sheriff's Office
adams county sheriffs office ohio.jpg
Posted
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A deputy with the Adams County Sheriff's Office was shot in Liberty Township in Adams County Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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