CINCINNATI — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting in East Price Hill.

Cincinnati Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday on the 3700 block of Glenway near the BP station.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Investigators said the man has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the victim and they have not released any suspect information.

This is a developing story and we will update when more information is available.