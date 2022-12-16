70-year-old man walking with wife shot during attempted robbery in Hartwell

CINCINNATI — A 70-year-old man walking with his wife in Hartwell Thursday night was shot during an attempted robbery, Cincinnati police said.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Woodbine Avenue in Hartwell.

The man and his wife were walking on the sidewalk when they were approached by two men. Investigators said the men tried to rob the husband and wife and during the attempted robbery, one of the men shot the 70-year-old in the stomach.

Cincinnati police said the man was taken to UC Medical Center and underwent surgery. Officers described his injuries as non-life threatening.

Cincinnati police have not released any information about the suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting/attempted robbery is urged to call Cincinnati Police Department District 4 at 1-513-569-8600.