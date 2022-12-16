Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

70-year-old man walking with wife shot during attempted robbery in Hartwell

Man suffered non-life threatening injuries
Hartwell shooting 2022.png
Adam Schrand
An elderly man walking with his wife was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday night in Hartwell. Cincinnati police are searching for two men. The 70-year-old underwent surgery and officers describe his injuries as non-life threatening.
Hartwell shooting 2022.png
Posted at 9:36 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 09:36:25-05

CINCINNATI — A 70-year-old man walking with his wife in Hartwell Thursday night was shot during an attempted robbery, Cincinnati police said.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Woodbine Avenue in Hartwell.

The man and his wife were walking on the sidewalk when they were approached by two men. Investigators said the men tried to rob the husband and wife and during the attempted robbery, one of the men shot the 70-year-old in the stomach.

Cincinnati police said the man was taken to UC Medical Center and underwent surgery. Officers described his injuries as non-life threatening.

Cincinnati police have not released any information about the suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting/attempted robbery is urged to call Cincinnati Police Department District 4 at 1-513-569-8600.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Toy Team 9 donations are already going to families 'Christmas in Loveland' returns this weekend Erlanger neighborhood frustrated over power outages, damage caused by semis

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Watch "Cincinnati's Uncle Al," a WCPO 9 documentary remembering a beloved TV legend.